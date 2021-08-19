The best deals you’ll find at Joann’s upcoming Labor Day sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re into crafts or are looking ahead to decorating for the upcoming seasonal holidays, Joann’s is having a Labor Day sale soon with some pretty major savings in stores and online.

From Sept. 2-6, you’ll find discounts on everything from fabrics to fall decor, seasonal accessories and even sewing machines so you can craft some homemade Halloween costumes or make gifts for friends and family this holiday season.

Take a look at just some of the discounts you’ll find during Joann’s Labor Day sale.

50% Off Bloom Room Fall Large Pumpkins

These Bloom Room Fall Large Pumpkins will be 50% off during the sale. Priced between $9.99 and $39.99, they will be on sale for $4.99-$19.99. These pumpkins are for indoor use, and you’ll find them in white, orange, yellow and green.

Buy 1 Get 1 Free Fall Potted Sunflowers and Mums

All Bloom Room potted faux sunflowers and mums will be buy-one-get-one-free. The potted sunflowers are priced at $59.99, so getting one for free is a pretty great deal. The potted mums are priced between $19.99 and $99, so you’ll be saving at least $20 or possibly $100 if you choose those.

70% Off Outdoor Fabrics

You’ll save 70% on outdoor fabrics for projects like pillows, cushions and runners for outdoor decks, porches and patios. Joann’s outdoor fabrics are wipeable and stain-, mildew- and UV-resistant.

40% Off The Witching Hour Costume Fabrics

If you’re planning to make your own Halloween costumes this year, you’ll be able to get The Witching Hour costume fabrics for 40% off. Priced between $6.99 and $19.99 per yard, you’ll be saving around $2.80 to $8 per yard.

You’ll find fabric patterned with spiderwebs and constellations, and even glimmering scales for making a mermaid costume. To complete the costume, Halloween jewelry and scarves will also be 50% off.

4 For $10 Gildan Adult, Youth & Toddler Short Sleeve Tees

All Gildan adult, youth and toddler short sleeve tees will be four for $10 during the sale. The shirts can be used for screen printing, tie-dye, fabric markers, embellishments and more.



You can see all the deals in Joann’s Labor Day sale by heading to the store’s website on Sept. 2. Happy shopping!



This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.