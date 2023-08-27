Beerfest geared to help non-profit organizations

Tallahassee Beerfest shared 100 percent of the proceeds with non-profit organizations.

The sold out event hosted over 2,500 patrons.

Over 300 types of brewery was available for attendees.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Thousands of people gathered together in Tallahassee for this year's Tallahassee Beer Festival.

The Tucker center was packed as people were able to check out selections from more than 100 home brewers and breweries.

But what really makes the day so special is how the event gives back to local nonprofits.

LaFonda Heidel is the CEO of Kids Incorporated of the big bend. She talked to me about the positive impact on organizations like hers.

“Absolutely, the more this event grows, the revenues non-profits like mine can receive in order to help our community.”

This is the 5th year of Tallahassee Beerfest.

One of those groups, United partners for Human services. The UPHS is a group that volunteered at the event & is benefiting from it. They were one of 36 organizations that’s being helped by Beerfest.