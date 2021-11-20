All Bath & Body Works single-wick candles are just $5.95 for a limited time

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you plan on gifting some Bath & Body Works candles this Christmas, the company is having a one-day sale that could save you nearly $200 on a haul of them!

On Sunday, Nov. 21, you’ll find all single-wick candles on sale for just $5.95. This is a major deal because those candles are regularly $14.50 a pop, meaning you’re saving $8.55 per candle, or up to $171 total if you purchase the full limit of 20.

Bath & Body Works single-wick candles have a burn time of 25-45 hours and can fit snugly in a stocking or be hidden nicely under the tree. If you have any parties to attend this season, they would also make a great gift to the host.

Simplemost Media

The deal includes all single-wick candles, including old favorites and new scents from the brand’s Christmas and winter collection like Cozy Cashmere and the online-exclusive, Fireside, which has scents of smoked cedar, fresh clove bud and warm embers.

Other seasonal scents you’ll find in the single-wick candles include the popular Fresh Balsam, The Perfect Christmas, Winter, Sweater Weather and Spiced Apple Toddy.

Brand new candle fragrances this year include Cotton Candy Champagne, Pure Wonder and Salted Butterscotch & Vanilla, which has scents of sweet bourbon, caramel brulée, warm vanilla and buttered maple.

Of course, if you’d rather stock up on non-seasonal candles, you’ll also find scents that work year-round like Raspberries & Whipped Vanilla, Walk in the Woods, Welcome Home, Sugared Lemon Zest and the online-exclusive Honey Wildflower, which has notes of crisp pear, fresh wildflowers and sweet honey.

If you miss out on this one-day single-wick candle deal, you’ll want to keep your eye out for Bath & Body Works’ Black Friday sale and its Candle Day — which typically happens in the lead-up to Christmas. While details haven’t been released just yet, you can expect candle deals on both days.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.