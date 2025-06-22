Historic Walker Street School in Quitman Destroyed by Fire

The historic Walker Street School building in Quitman was destroyed by a fire early Friday morning.

The 20,000 square foot building which is owned by the city we're told had been vacant for some time.

The fire chief says multiple agencies responded quickly and contained the immediate threat to nearby homes within 30 minutes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A historic building known as the Walker Street School in Quitman was destroyed in a fire.

It happened early Friday morning.

Fire chief Anthony Guarino says the immediate danger to the surrounding homes in the area was de-escalated within 30 minutes after firefighters’ arrival.

Guarino says it took hours to put out the flames at the more than 20,000 square foot building.

The city of Quitman owned the building. Neighbors we talked to say the building had been empty for some time. The state fire marshal is currently investigating the incident.

