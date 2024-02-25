AT&T says it will credit customers impacted by the widespread outage

AT&T will issue credits to customers impacted earlier this week by a significant wireless outage, the company said on Saturday.

The Dallas-based company, whose network covers around 290 million people in the U.S., had to restore service to about three-quarters of its customers after they woke up Thursday morning unable to make calls or send texts.

The service interruption lasted for more than 10 hours on Thursday, finally getting restored later in the evening.

AT&T said the outage appeared to be caused by a technical glitch, not a cyberattack.

"We recognize the frustration this outage has caused and know we let many of our customers down," the company said. "We’re also taking steps to prevent this from happening again in the future."

AT&T said it would automatically credit impacted customers for the average cost of a full day of service on their bills.

The company did not give a timeline for when the credits would be issued.

