Ariel Schiller joins the ABC27 team as a Weekend Anchor/Reporter. She comes to Tallahassee from Macon, Georgia where she worked for two years as a Reporter and Fill-In Anchor for 41NBC.

During that time, she covered elections on every level. She also covered the community pushback of a plastics to fuel facility planned for South Macon, the effects of a federal tax lien placed on the city of Warner Robins, and the growing economy of local cities around the region.

Before that she worked in Greenville, South Carolina for Fox Carolina as a photojournalist for four years.

She was on the team that won a Southeast Emmy for their coverage of Hurricane Dorian.

It was there she decided to transform her talents to on-air reporting. But no matter what role she's in, her passion is telling stories that matter to the community.

Ariel is no stranger to the Sunshine State, she was born and raised in Boca Raton, Florida.

She graduated from the University of South Florida with a degree in Mass Communications in 2014.

She's excited to be back in Florida and make Tallahassee her new home. When she’s not at work she can be found hanging out with her fur babies, doing a fun workout, or exploring her new home.

She also loves a good TV binge, with shows like The Office, Friends, and Golden Girls.

Feel free to reach out if you have a story idea or just want to say hello.