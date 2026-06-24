Florida state parks waive admission fees July 3rd-5th to celebrate America's 250th anniversary

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Florida State Parks will offer free admission July 3rd-5th, 2026, as the state marks America's 250th anniversary.

In a press release, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced the fee waiver covers day-use admission.

The offer excludes Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, Skyway Fishing Pier State Park and Weeki Wachee Springs State Park. All other fees, including overnight accommodations, special events, concessions, and rentals from park vendors, remain in effect.

The release says activities available to visitors include hiking, camping, wildlife viewing, swimming, paddling, and horseback riding. Cultural and historical resources include forts, battlefields, archaeological sites, and historic landmarks.

In the last fiscal year, Florida State Parks welcomed over 28 million visitors and contributed an estimated $3.6 billion in statewide economic impact.

Visitors can find a park and plan their visit by clicking here. To learn more about Florida's role in America's 250th anniversary, click here.

***This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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