Bainbridge reflects on its Flint River roots ahead of America's 250th birthday

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — As America prepares to celebrate 250 years of independence, neighbors in Decatur County are reflecting on the local history that helped shape the nation.

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Bainbridge reflects on its Flint River roots as America prepares to celebrate 250 years

Before Bainbridge became the city residents know today, the Flint River played a major role in its growth and identity.

Local historian Chuck Lynn of the Decatur County Historical Society and Museum says Bainbridge has historically served as a major hub for buying, selling, and trading goods, and its influence once rivaled cities far larger in size.

"At one time, Bainbridge was bigger than Tallahassee," Lynn said.

Back in the 1800s, the Flint River operated as Bainbridge's main point of trade. Steamboat traffic carried goods in and out of the city, fueling its economy and reputation.

"Raw goods came in — cotton, peanuts, timber — and this is where, coming back up the river, we got hardware, goods from Europe, cloth, and dishes, and stuff, lumber to construct houses with, so, Bainbridge has long been a town of commerce," Lynn said.

Over time, that commerce led to more money being invested into the city, allowing roads to be created, businesses to be added, and the population to grow.

"We're proud of who we are, and we're proud of where we came from. And we worked really hard for all that," Lynn said.

That pride runs deep in the community. Bainbridge neighbor Fields Varner says the city has shaped American history in many ways.

"We have provided people in government, in the military. I think about the wars that men and women from Bainbridge have gone and fought in. Bainbridge and Decatur County is the home of a former governor of Georgia, Marvin Griffin, who we're very proud of," Varner said.

Lynn says knowing local history can help shape a better future and points to Bainbridge's rich past as a reminder of the role it played in South Georgia's growth.

The Decatur County Historical Society puts on living history tours twice a year, where actors play former citizens and give residents an interactive history lesson.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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