Amber Alert canceled for Tampa 4-year-old, boy found safe

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Authorities have canceled an Amber Alert that was activated Wednesday night for a 4-year-old boy out of Hillsborough County.

Police say Terry Reed, 4, was found safe in Taylor County. Authorities were searching for Reed and two adults, Kami George and Matthew Leighton, who they said may have abducted him

Police said George and Leighton are in custody and could face charges as detectives continue the investigation.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.