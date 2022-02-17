Watch

Amber Alert canceled for Tampa 4-year-old, boy found safe

Police say to call them immediately if you see the child or their abductors.
Posted at 10:03 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 10:03:48-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Authorities have canceled an Amber Alert that was activated Wednesday night for a 4-year-old boy out of Hillsborough County.

Police say Terry Reed, 4, was found safe in Taylor County. Authorities were searching for Reed and two adults, Kami George and Matthew Leighton, who they said may have abducted him

Police said George and Leighton are in custody and could face charges as detectives continue the investigation.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

