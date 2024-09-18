ABC 27 works to restore signal outage

MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Work at the ABC 27 transmitter site will cause some viewers to lose our signal.

A lightning strike caused major damage to the site. The work being done will help restore our signal to families that have gone without our programming for some time now.

Work at the site is expected to start around 7 a.m. Thursday and could last until the early morning hours of Friday.

Viewers who experience the outage can stream local news coverage at WTXL.TV or through the WTXL app.

WTXL ABC 27