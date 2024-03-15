ABC 27 signal may be impacted for some viewers Sunday night

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Overnight Sunday some ABC 27 viewers may experience an outage on ABC 27 and our subchannels. The outage will be due to work being done at our transmitter site.

The expectation is that programming should return to normal Monday morning ahead of the ABC 27 Sunrise show.

Viewers who experience an outage can stream local news coverage at WTXL.TV or through the WTXL app. For more information on how to stream, follow the link below: Here's how to watch ABC 27 on your streaming device.

