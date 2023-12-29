A Scripps News special: Top 23 of 2023

From the conflict between Hamas and Israel to political drama, a heart-stopping moment on the football field and record-breaking moments in entertainment, 2023 seemingly had it all.

Scripps News editors ranked the top 23 stories of the year. A range of factors went into choosing the stories, including how much buzz they created, how unique they were and how many lives they touched.

One of the biggest stories of the year was Rep. Kevin McCarthy becoming speaker of the House after 15 ballots in January. He was ousted in October after one of his fellow Republicans introduced a motion to vacate because he worked with Democrats to keep the government open.

Another major story that caught the attention of the country was Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football in January. The Buffalo Bills safety was taken off the field in an ambulance and spent weeks in the hospital. Hamlin would go on to make a full recovery and return to the football field in the 2023-2024 season.

In the world of entertainment, there was no one bigger than Taylor Swift in 2023. From her sold out Eras tour and movie, it seemed like the pop star was everywhere. Swift was even named Time's Person of the year.

Alexa Liacko reveals the other biggest stories of 2023 in the video.

SEE MORE: Top entertainment events that made headlines in 2023

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com