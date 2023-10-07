2 students shot during high school homecoming football game in Detroit

Two students were shot Friday night during a football game at Oak Park High School, the school district said.

It happened in the parking lot toward the end of Oak Park High School’s homecoming football game against Ferndale High School with about six minutes remaining. Oak Park Schools, located in the suburbs of Detroit, confirmed that both victims are students in the district.

The district told Scripps News Detroit that both students were transported to the hospital and one of the students was taken into surgery. Both are in stable condition.

Some students reportedly were moved into the high school to shelter in place. Spectators took cover before being evacuated out of the opposite side of the stadium.

The suspected shooter is not a student in the Oak Park district, school officials said.

"Regrettably, there was a shooting incident that took place outside the game involving two students from the Oak Park School district. It is of paramount importance to reiterate that the safety and well-being of our students are our highest priorities. In response to this incident, the involved students were promptly transported to a local hospital for immediate medical attention," part of a statement from the school district said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the students and their families who have been affected by this incident."

A letter sent to parents Friday night can be read below:

Important Update: Incident at Homecoming Football Game

October 6, 2023

Dear Oak Park Schools Community,

We hope this message finds you in good health. We are writing to provide you with important information regarding an incident that occurred during tonight's homecoming football game.

Regrettably, there was a shooting incident that took place outside the game involving two students from the Oak Park School district. It is of paramount importance to reiterate that the safety and well-being of our students are our highest priorities. In response to this incident, the involved students were promptly transported to a local hospital for immediate medical attention.

We would also like to acknowledge the swift and coordinated response of our dedicated teams, including Oak Park Public Safety, Oak Park Schools security, and Ferndale School District security, in addressing the situation. Their teamwork and quick actions were instrumental in handling this unfortunate event.

Currently, an ongoing investigation is underway to gather more details about this unfortunate incident. We remain committed to upholding transparency in our communication with our families and the Oak Park community. As we receive updates throughout the course of the investigation, we will keep you informed every step of the way.

We understand that events like this can be incredibly difficult and emotionally challenging for our students. If you suspect that your child is struggling to manage their emotions in light of this incident, we strongly encourage you to engage in open discussions with them.

It's important to remember that, despite their growing independence, high school students still rely on the support of their parents. With this in mind, we kindly request that you closely monitor your child’s texts, social media accounts, phone calls, and emails as a means of assessing their social and emotional well-being.

As the investigation unfolds, we are committed to providing timely updates to keep you informed. If you possess any information related to tonight's incident, we urge you to contact Oak Park Public Safety at (248) 691-7520.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the students and their families who have been affected by this incident. We deeply appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and support during this challenging period. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.

Sincerely,

Brandon Jiles Director of Communications/PROak Park Schools

Police did not release any information Friday night. The district said more information is expected to be released on Saturday.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com