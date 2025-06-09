2 dead following shooting on Las Vegas Strip

Two people are dead following a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night, with police saying the violence may have stemmed from a social media dispute.

Undersheriff Andrew Walsh says Metro officers heard gunfire on Las Vegas Boulevard and rushed to the scene, where they found two victims on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds.

Despite immediate medical aid, both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Walsh said investigators believe they've identified the suspect and called this an isolated incident.

We have this viewer-submitted video that shows the scene on the Strip as authorities investigated.

Viewer video shows the scene after fatal shooting on the Las Vegas Strip

Police believe the suspect and victims had previously been in conflict on social media.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group in Las Vegas.