Walmart has a mobility scooter on sale for $599.99 (regularly $1,199.99)

A mobility scooter can add to the quality of life for people who cannot get around easily alone. But the cost of a scooter, which can run thousands of dollars, is often cost-prohibitive for many in need.

Walmart currently has a deal that can make this mobility necessity more accessible. The 1inchome 4-Wheel Mobility Scooter is on sale at Walmart for only $599.99, a $600 savings from the regular price of $1,199.99.

The 50% markdown on this mobility scooter gets automatically applied when you add it to your cart on Walmart.com. You do not need any coupons or special codes to secure this deal.

In addition to the discounted price, Walmart has free shipping and a 30-day return policy on this scooter.

Available in red or blue, the 1inchome 4 Wheel Mobility Scooter has a maximum weight capacity of 220 pounds. It also has a fully height-adjustable seat and armrests for maximum comfort and support. A convenient metal basket is attached to the front to hold necessities or shopping items.

Its rechargeable battery easily plugs into a standard outlet, and each charge provides enough power for the scooter to travel up to 13 miles. The scooter can reach a maximum speed of 3.7 miles per hour and navigate hills with up to an 8-degree incline.

The scooter’s design incorporates several safety features for the user. An upgraded tire design protects the scooter from tipping over and rolling back. The tires can handle rougher roads and can withstand more use without the risk of popping.

An electromagnetic brake system, easy-to-use controls, easily visible brake lights, and headlights round out the scooter’s safety features.

Unlike many mobility scooters, the 1inchome 4 Wheel Mobility Scooter disassembles into four components for compact storage and portability. The pieces fit into a standard-size trunk.

