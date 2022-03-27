$15k reward offered for info on Florida man who assaulted police officers at Jan. 6 insurrection

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a Lakeland man for his role in the January 6 insurrection against the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, is facing federal charges and is accused of assaulting multiple police officers with a deadly weapon.

“We’ve been trying to locate Mr. Pollock since last summer,” said FBI Tampa Acting Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani. “The allegations against him aren’t going away and must be dealt with. The FBI is patient but determined to bring to justice those responsible for the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.”

The FBI says Pollock is believed to have friends and family throughout central and north Florida, as well as in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. He is a welder and ironworker, by trade, and may be working in this, or similar construction jobs.

RELATED: Multiple Floridians arrested for alleged violence during insurrection at Capitol

He is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'10" and weighs about 160 pounds.

FBI

According to a warrant, on 1/6 at nearly 2 p.m., Jonathan Pollock charged at Capitol Police near the steps of the Capitol with a flagpole before it was wrestled away from him. The FBI said Pollock then charged at the fence and pushed it forward while screaming “Let’s Go!”

The FBI said once the gate was down, Pollock then allegedly charged the police line and hurdled rioters in order to attack the police. Pollock allegedly grabbed one officer and pulled him down the steps toward the rioters and did the same with another officer who tried to assist the first officer. The arrest warrant said Pollock fell and then kneed an officer in the face before then punching an officer in the face. Pollock then pushed another officer to the ground by choking him, the FBI said.

According to the warrant, Pollock is then thrown down by another officer as another man named Joseph Daniel Hutchinson steps in to help Pollock back to his feet. At this point, the FBI said Hutchinson, and others took up a fighting stance against a line of officers with riot shields. Pollock then allegedly fought with an officer before taking his riot shield.

The arresting document said Pollock was then pushed from behind by other rioters while holding the riot shield in front of himself as they charged the line.

The FBI said by 4:32 p.m., Jonathan Pollock was slamming into another police line and pushing a riot shield into the line to prevent officers from defending themselves against the attacks. He allegedly remained there until at least 4:46 p.m.

The FBI says anyone with information concerning Pollock should take no action themselves but should immediately contact the nearest FBI field office or the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate. The FBI Tampa Field Office can be reached 24 hours a day at 813-253-1000. Information may also be submitted HERE. All information can remain anonymous, and confidentiality is guaranteed.