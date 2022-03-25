14-year-old dies after fall from Florida amusement park ride: Reports

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 14-year-old died in Orlando on Thursday night after he fell from an amusement park ride, according to ABC News affiliate WFTV.

WFTV reports that the teenager fell from the "Free Fall" ride at ICON Park, an entertainment complex on International Drive.

According to WFTV, the ride opened on January 5.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office told WFTV the teenager was taken to a local hospital after the fall, where he died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is in its early stages and provided no other details, WFTV reported.

"Free Fall" stands 430 feet tall and is the world's tallest free-standing drop tower, according to a press release from ICON Park.

