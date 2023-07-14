13 things on sale this week that are worth the money

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Fourth of July sales and Amazon Prime Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean the deals are ending!

From Nordstrom to Nike, Walmart, Wayfair and more, multiple retailers are still having sales, marking items down by as much as 85%.

You’ll find everything from clothing and kitchen appliances to jewelry, bedding items and more on sale this week. Unless otherwise stated, you do not need any coupon codes or memberships for any of the deals, but you will want to shop soon in case they sell out. You will also want to have an Prime membership if you want free shipping for items purchased on Amazon.

Take a look at 14 of the things on sale this week that are definitely worth the money:

You’ll save 53% on this Bien Colorblock Recycled Polyester Blend Sweater from Nordstrom, now priced at $39.90 — a savings of $45.10.

Mostly knit from recycled polyester, the sweater comes in medium, large or x-large, but there are only a few left in some of the sizes, so you’ll want to order soon. The sweater is machine-washable and shipping is included in the price.

Nordstrom does not say when the sale ends, but its anniversary sale begins July 17. So while the sweater may be included, there’s a chance the price will change when that sale begins.

Buy Bien Colorblock Recycled Polyester Blend Sweater from Nordstrom for $39.90 (was $85).

In need of some new athletic shoes? You can save $31.03 on these Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Next Nature women’s shoes, now priced at $80.97.

The shoes are made from at least 20% recycled materials by weight and have a padded, low-cut collar and rubber outsole. Only select colors are on sale and many sizes are already sold out, so you’ll want to grab these now while they are 29% off.

Buy Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Next Nature from Nike for $80.97 (was $115).

You can save up to $12.92 on these Teva Kids Original Universal (Toddler/Little Kid/Big Kid) shoes from Zappos, now priced as low as $27.03.

The shoes come in toddler, little kid or big kid, with all sizes on sale, but only select colors. The pink sandals are priced at $27.03, while the wind multi-color is $29.70. All other colors are full price.

Zappos does not say when the sale ends, but considering it’s only certain colors, that may mean it will end when they run out of stock, so you’ll want to grab them soon.

Buy Teva Kids Original Universal (Toddler/Little Kid/Big Kid) from Zappos for $27.03 (was $39.95).

You can save $67 on the Vavsea Immersion Hand Blender at Walmart, now priced at $32.99.

The immersion blender acts as a blender, chopper, egg whisk and milk frother and can be used for making things like smoothies and even baby food.

Walmart does not say when the sale will end, but the blender was also marked down during the Amazon’s Prime Day sale and the price has already gone up a bit since then, so you’ll want to grab it soon in case it goes back to its regular price of $99.99.

Buy Vavsea Immersion Hand Blender from Walmart for $32.99 (was $99.99).

You can save $100 on this pair of Lacoo Patio Zero Gravity Chairs, now priced at $69.99 if you order them in blue. Other colors are also on sale but are priced at $79.99.

The chairs are adjustable, so you can sit, recline or lie down, and are foldable and light weight, so you can move them around. There is no assembly required and they fold up for easy storage.

The chairs can hold up to 300 pounds and the material is ventilated to help keep you cool. Walmart does not say when the sale ends, but at 41% off, the chairs may go quickly.

Buy Lacoo 2-Pack Patio Zero Gravity Chairs from Walmart for $69.99 (was $169.99).

You’ll save about $115 on these Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold Hoop Female Earrings with Swarovski Crystals, now on sale at Walmart for just $19.99.

Regularly priced at $135, the earrings come in either silver, yellow gold or rose gold and are made with 34 round cut Swarovski Crystals. They are hypoallergenic, nickel-free and cadmium-free and come inside a jewelry box for gift-giving.

Walmart does not say when the sale ends, but at more than 85% off, the earrings are likely to sell out quickly.

Buy Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold Hoop Female Earrings with Swarovski Crystals from Walmart for $19.99 (was $135).

You’ll save about $200 on this 4-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper from Wayfair, now priced at $132.99.

Made of foam infused with gel, the mattress topper helps relieve pressure and heat, so you can stay cool while sleeping. It is a closeout deal, marked down by 60%, so you’ll want to grab this one soon in case it goes out stock.

Buy 4-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper from Wayfair for $132.99 (was $334.99).

You can save $3 on this Hanging Chalkboard Calendar from Wayfair, now priced at $18.99.

The chalkboard calendar works well for a classroom, home office or even just hanging anywhere you need to be organized. There is no year on it, so you can use it for multiple years. A closeout deal, you’ll want to grab it quickly before it sells out.

Buy Hanging Chalkboard Calendar from Wayfair for $18.99 (was $21.99).

You’ll save $6 on this Handheld Bidet Sprayer from Amazon, now priced at $23.99.

Made from stainless steel and lead-free brass, the bidet sprayer has adjustable water pressure so you can choose what’s best for you. It can also be used as a cloth diaper sprayer or pet shower. There is no professional installation required, so you do not need to hire a plumber.

Amazon prices change frequently, so be sure to add this to your cart soon before the price changes.

Buy Handheld Bidet Sprayer for Toilet from Amazon for $23.99 (was $29.99).

You’ll get a great deal on this Coffee Gator Coffee Canister from Amazon, now priced at $9.70, a savings of $14.59.

The 16-ounce coffee canister keeps ground coffee or whole beans fresh, protecting it from losing flavor. It includes a calendar data wheel on top, so you can mark the purchase date and/or expiration date to always make sure your coffee is fresh.

The canister is at its lowest price in 30 days (a savings of 64%) and Amazon changes prices frequently, so you’ll want to grab it quickly while it is priced this low.

Buy Coffee Gator Coffee Canister from Amazon for $9.70 (was $24.29).

You can save $50.02 on this Water Dental flosser from Amazon, now priced at $29.97.

The flosser from Oralfree comes in either black or pink and includes five replacement jet tips so multiple family members can use it. With four modes of water pressure, it also works well for anyone with braces or other dental work that makes it hard to floss.

At 63% off, the price will likely not be this low for much longer, so you’ll want to order it soon.

Buy Water Dental flosser for Teeth Cleaning from Amazon for $29.97 (was $79.99).

Looking for a new coffee maker? You can save $40 on this Braun Pure Flavor Coffee Maker from Amazon, now priced at $63.95.

The coffee maker has settings for fast, regular, bold or over ice and makes up to 14 cups at a time. It also has three heat settings so you can keep your coffee at your desired temperature for up to four hours.

At 38% off, there’s a chance Amazon will change the price soon, so you may want to order it quickly.

Buy Braun Pure Flavor Coffee Maker from Amazon for $63.95 (was $103.95).

If you’re in need of a new air fryer, you can save $60.04 on this Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-quart Large Air Fryer Oven Combo from Amazon, now priced at $79.95.

The air fryer combo works as an air fryer, broiler and roaster and can also reheat food. It also has customizable programs for things like chicken wings, vegetables, potatoes, cookies and more. You can cook four to six servings of food directly from frozen at a temperature range of 120 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit

Buy Instant Pot Vortex 5.7QT Large Air Fryer Oven Combo from Amazon for $79.95 (was $139.99).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.