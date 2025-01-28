12 suspected people detained in Tallahassee illegal immigration operation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 12 people were detained, believed to be illegally residing in Florida.

This is according to the Florida Patrol Highway Patrol.

In a social media post, the agency said they conducted a joint operation with federal partners at Homeland Security Investigations in Tallahassee detaining the 12 suspected individuals.

The work comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that could revoke U.S. citizenship for some children born in the U.S.

ABC 27 reached out to FHP but they have been tight-lipped on the operation.

Check back for updates.

